Jane Flegel McConkey, 93, passed away June 26, 2023 at Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Living in Fruitland, Id. She was born in Ontario, Or on November 28, 1929. She attended school in Ontario until 1947. In 1948 she married Gerald Zittercob of Nyssa, Or. They had 3 children. She worked as a bookkeeper & secretary for several businesses in Ontario. She also taught kindergarten in her home and Sunday School at St Matthews Episcopal Church. After 15 years of marriage, she and Gerald divorced.
One night, while out dancing a very handsome man fell into her arms and she never let him go, for 57 years. His name was Willie McConkey. They married May 8, 1965. He was the love of her life until his death in 2021. With Willie, came four children. Combined her three, made for some exciting times and memories.
Her hobbies included oil painting, needlework, and any new craft that came along. She enjoyed bowling league, dancing, and spending time at their property at Sumpter. She also enjoyed opening a craft shop for a while in Ontario.
Jane loved to work with others. Willie and Jane were
Camp Hosts for more than 20 years. She was involved in the Ontario Senior Center and wrote a column called Senior Circle: Then and Now for the Argus Observer. She was also a member of the Veterans Auxiliary and a guide at Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Madge and Charles Flegel, a brother, Bill Flegel and a son Jerry Zittercob and a son-in-law Kirt Troutner.
She was survived by daughter, Jan Zittercob Troutner (Kirt), son John Zittercob (Cheryl), daughter-in-law Mary Hatch Zittercob (Jerry), step children Ginger McConkey Schelgel (Steve), Susan McConkey Solbach (Ed), Annette McConkey Martel and Dennis McConkey (Tammie).
Celebration of life will be held at Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Living 1255 N Allen Ave Fruitland Id; on June 30, 2023 1:30 pm in the Sunshine room.
To plant a tree in memory of Jane McConkey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.