James Steven Marez Feb. 10, 1947 – Nov. 8, 2020
PARMA
Steve Marez, 73, of Parma, passed away in his sleep Sunday, November 8th , 2020 at Homedale Care Facility. Memorial Service will be held at the Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell on Monday 16th at 10:30am. Service will also be Livestream via Dakan. Potluck gathering after service at Steve & Bobbie’s house. Please come and share your Steve stories!
Steve was born Feb. 10, 1947 in Nampa, Canyon County, Idaho. The first child of three to Jimmie Steven Marez and Agnes Elizabeth Peterson-Marez-Shipley. They lived in Nyssa Oregon where Steve was reared and educated.
Steve married Dorothy Scott in 1964. They had three children Tenia, Jemmy, and Shelene. They were later divorced and Steve retained custody and raised his children on his own. In 1979 Steve and Bianca Steinhaus welcomed Gina into the family. In 1982 Steve married Ace Ambrose-Armitage and Steve became a Step-Dad to her two sons Erik and Jarad Armitage. In 1993 Steve and Ace divorced. In 2001 Steve married Bobbie Wolff and Steve became a Step-Dad to her three children Daren, Lauri, and Heather Miller.
Steve began his life long career of working for the City of Nyssa in 1966. He did sweeper, snow removal, and general maintenance for 11 years. Worked in Parks & Cemetery for 8 years. Waste Water Superintendent for 8 years. Worked the Street Maintenance Department also. Reserve Officer for 11 years. Volunteer fireman and Assistant Chief for 2 years. Volunteer Ambulance and EMT Director for 7 years. Steve received 3 awards for Valor.
Was appointed Citizen of the Year by Nyssa Chamber of Commerce in 1990. Steve was also the Santa Clause for Eagle’s Hall, City of Nyssa Parade, and Ontario Oregon’s Mall.
Steve also had a construction business that kept him busy after work and on weekends. Steve could do just about anything that had to do with construction. He did electrical work, plumbing, drywall, roofing, siding, operating heavy equipment dump truck, backhoe, road grader, sweeper, and numerous other heavy equipment and tools.
Steve was known for his beautiful texturing jobs. Steve taught all of his children, extended relatives, friends, and those penalized with Community Service how to do construction, operate heavy equipment, and strong work ethic.
In 1995 or 1996 Steve was injured severely in a scaffolding accident that broke and crushed both of his legs. It
slowed him down. Then he was injured again approximately 15 months later when a car ran over him. Both of his legs were broke again and 1 leg was severed. He had to take an early retirement from the City of Nyssa.
Steve was such a character! He always had a comeback and his sense of humor was like none other. He was ambitious to a fault and a true workaholic. He represented the last generation of true hardworking men. Steve loved the City of Nyssa, working, fishing, hunting, water skiing, ice skating, snowmobiles, 4 wheelers, aquatic exercise, drinking, board games, reading, history, and church.
Steve is survived by his sister Sherry Hines, three daughters Tenia Ramirez, Shelene Bradley, Gina Marez, three step sons Erik, Jarad and Daren, two step daughters Lauri and Heather and 12 grandchildren whom he dearly loved.
Meeting him at the Heavenly Gates His parents, Son Jemmy, and Sister Marcialene Crawford.