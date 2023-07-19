James Skousen SEP. 29, 1972 - JULY 15, 2023
MERIDIAN
James N. Skousen, 50, of Meridian, Idaho beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away suddenly on July 15, 2023. James was born September 29, 1972 in Ogden, Utah to James N. Skousen III and Debbie (Debra Draper) Skousen. The family moved to Ontario, Oregon when James was three years old and it was in Ontario where he became the brother to Jeremy, Jacob and Jandi. He attended Ontario schools and graduated from Ontario High School in 1990.
During his school years, James enjoyed playing the drums for the OHS marching band and pep bands. He played on the school tennis team and worked at the local McDonalds. He attended church activities regularly and earned his Eagle Scout Award when he was just fifteen.
James served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Athens, Greece. He loved his two years serving and teaching the people of Greece. James was always outgoing and his need to communicate and be involved with others would most likely be the reason he acquired a high level of proficiency in speaking Greek.
After his mission, while attending school and working in Provo, Utah, he met his best friend, Christy Bateman. They were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Christy and James have three sons, Zachary (19), Alexander (Xander, 16) and Ethan (15). Every conversation James had included a sharing of love for his boys and Christy. His eyes would sparkle and shine when he spoke of them. There wasn’t a conversation that was had in which James did not share his love and pride in his wife and his boys.
James’ favorite activity was spending time with family at Redfish Lake, Disneyland, Lagoon or anywhere else he vacationed. Being the hard worker he was, it was always a joy for him to put aside work and be in the present moment while on vacation. Additionally, he had a love for decorating and perfecting his home, fireworks on the Fourth of July, hosting holiday parties, being around friends and most recently, chatting with Zachary each week and learning about his mission. He loved to talk! He’d talk to his neighbors, his family and any people he met.
James was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed working in the Stake High Council, as a young men’s president, attending the temple, and especially being a family history consultant, spending hours researching, indexing, and helping people put together their family trees. He had a love of God, worked hard to serve others, walked a righteous path in order to be a good example for his sons, and was a loving husband to his wife, as he firmly believed in his eternal family.
Most recently, James worked for Boston Scientific, in his dream job, as a Neuromodulator. It was perfect for him, as he was able to chat with the patients and the doctors, as well as work on the business side; setting goals and crunching numbers.
James is survived by his wife Christy, their three boys, Zachary, Xander, and Ethan, his parents James and Debbie Skousen, his father and mother-in-law, Lee and Cheryle Bateman, his siblings, Jeremy Skousen (Siera Watson and family), Jacob Skousen (Elisa Skousen and family), and Jandi Oxnam (Nathan and family), a brother-in-law, Lee (Butch) Bateman Jr. (Renee and family), uncles, aunts, cousins and many, many loving friends. James was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, his sister-in-law, and numerous aunts and uncles.
The viewing will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Linder Stake Center, 7135 N Linder Rd., Meridian, ID 83646. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:30am at the same stake center. James’ body will be laid to rest in the Meridian Cemetery after the service.