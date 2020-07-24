James Michael Frank Kaus

May 3, 1955 - July 21, 2020

PAYETTE

James Michael Frank Kaus, age 65, of Payette passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at home in Payette. A viewing will be held from 5pm – 7pm, Monday, July 27th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Graveside service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, July 28th at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

