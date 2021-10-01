James “Jim” Fred Mathews Jr., 80 of Ontario passed away at his home on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was born in the family home in Post, Texas on May 14, 1941 to J. Fred Mathews and Fay Blasingame Mathews. The family came to Oregon and settled at Ontario. Jim went through school in Ontario and in 1960 married Shirley Rule.
He farmed in the Cairo area for4 20 plus years doing what he loved, raising potatoes, onions, beets and corn. During this time he became the father of five children whom he loved with all his heart teaching them the value of hard work as well as having fun together.
Jim then went to work as a field man at Ore-Ida Foods, doing what he loved most, helping others with his knowledge of raising potatoes and onions. He retired and did the things he enjoyed.
He loved to camp in the Oregon forests as well as riding his RZR and exploring the back country.
He loved spending winters in Arizona exploring the desert with new found friends there. Jim was kind and caring man helping others along the way.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley, his five children, Teresa, (Bill) Dixon, Jo (Bryan) Ogburn, Peggy Benintendi, Becky (James) Mauney and Todd (Beth) Mathews, two sisters Ida Partlow and Mary Croghan, a brother Lou Mathews and 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Jim was a member of the Ontario First Church of the Nazarene in Ontario.
He requested to be cremated and no service but for all who knew him to remember him with kind and loving thoughts.Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
