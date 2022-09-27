James Lee Sutherland AUG. 27, 1956 — SEPT. 1, 2022
PAYETTE
James “Sarge” Sutherland of Payette, Idaho passed away at home a few days after his 66th birthday following a courageous struggle with cancer. He was born in Hillsboro Oregon to Ted and Betty (Millay) Sutherland joining a sister Debbie and later brother Mark joined the family. The Sutherlands were very musical and would often travel to sing in nearby churches. Jim tried a few sports, but it became apparent that his real interest lay in fixing things. After graduating high school in Caldwell, Idaho Jim enlisted with the U.S. Air Force. He excelled in the heavy equipment repair studies and was an honor graduate from most of his military training. Jim’s “seeing the world” with the Air Force took him to North Dakota twice, Idaho, Alaska, England, and he finished up teaching at the tech school at Lackland AFB, Texas right where he started his military career.
Jim met Luci after his first enlistment was up and he took a few years off for college. They were quickly married and have four lovely daughters, Rose, Anna, Kassy, and Dorothy. Jim taught his girls to work on cars and try to fix things for themselves. Jim also enjoyed gaining four sons-in-law and ten grandchildren over the years. The family drew even closer after Jim’s cancer was diagnosed in 2013.
Following the Air Force Jim worked at SRCI for well over a decade. When cancer forced Jim to retire, he tried to stay involved in the community. He served on the church board at the Church of the Nazarene in New Plymouth, sang in the worship team, and taught as needed. Jim volunteered at the Payette County Museum and joined the Payette American Legion and helped when he could.
Jim was treated well at MSTI in Fruitland. It was there that he became known as “Sarge” because with so many men named James or Jim it was easier to go by a nickname. He was very grateful for Heart & Home hospice who helped in his last days. We praise God for Jim’s life, for the time we had with him, and for the assurance of his salvation and heavenly destination.
A service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held at 1pm on Friday, September 30th at the Payette American Legion Hall at 301 S. Iowa Avenue. Lunch will be served. Cremation was under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Jim’s family.
