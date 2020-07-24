James ‘Jim’ George Skouras
Aug. 25, 1964 - July 17, 2020
ONTARIO
James “Jim” George Skouras was born on August 25, 1964, in Weiser, Idaho and passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his sisters, Jahna and Lana, on July 17, 2020 in Boise, Idaho at the age of 55.
Jim graduated from Weiser High School in 1982 and earned an A.A. degree from Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon. Jim was self-employed as a painting contractor for over 30 years. He was also a skilled welder who created many wonderful works of art including horseshoe crosses, wine racks, and wine bottle holders.
Jim loved spending time with his family and friends, telling jokes, tending to his garden, and helping those in need. He often stopped by his parent’s house to visit and see if there was anything they needed. He would take them for drives and loved to cook for them. Sometimes, he even put on Greek music for a little dancing. He rarely went to bed without calling his mom to make sure all was okay. One of the ways that Jim enjoyed helping others was by collecting fruits and vegetables from his farmer friends and distributing them among his other friends and customers. He earned his pilot’s license and enjoyed the thrill of flying. Above all Jim was an outdoorsman who loved hunting for mule deer in the hills of his native Idaho and fishing the state’s many rivers and streams – especially with his father George. He also enjoyed teaching his nieces and nephew the finer points of fishing for trout in the mountain streams. Jim was a natural athlete and was a skilled skier on snow and water and was particularly fond of relaxing and enjoying the outdoors in McCall, Idaho with his family and friends.
Jim is survived by his parents, George and Mary (Agrafiotou) Skouras, three sisters: Georgia Thorstenson of Herndon, VA; Jahna O’Sullivan of Las Vegas, NV; and Lana Ellsworth of Boise, ID and their families. He was preceded in death by an infant brother Chris.
A small private service will be held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, July 28 with a burial to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Weiser, Idaho. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the family asks that all who attend respect social distancing and wear a face mask. Tributes and condolences can be left with Cloverdale Funeral Home at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts may be given to the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church or a charity of your choice.
