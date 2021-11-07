James Leroy
Jensen
JAN. 15, 1945 — OCT. 25, 2021
PAYETTE
James Leroy Jensen passed from this world on October 25, 2021, following a valiant fight against COVID hanging on until he was able to see his priest, receive last rites, and hold the hand of his beloved wife whom he needed by his side.
Jim (76) was born in Appleton, Minnesota on January 15, 1945, to Donald Wallace Jensen and Muriel Lillian Steffen Jensen, the third of eight children. The family moved to Nampa, Idaho when Jim was a freshman in high school. He graduated from Nampa High School in 1963.
Jim spent a lot of his spare time skating at the Nampa Rollerdrome. He met and married Linda Patchin and they soon added Karen and Gary to the family. He later married Faith Alvarez whose children, Jimmy and Angie, also became members of the family. Following Faith’s passing, Jim met and married Vea (Black) Rabourn. They married and Jim’s family was increased by two more children, Melissa and Ryan.
Jim enjoyed employment throughout his life as a farm hand, farm owner; various wood working/construction trades including 20 years of self-employment before becoming a rural mail delivery person for the US Postal Service in Kuna, Idaho. He retired in 2011 and loved saying that he was busier than when he was working. He engaged in numerous volunteer and charitable activities. He loved and grew orchids. He was a very active member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved singing in the church choir.
Jim was a kind, generous, loving servant of his God through service to others. He never knew a stranger, or at least not for long. He was loved by many and admired by most. He had many interests in life and pursued each vigorously.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Lee Miller and Douglas Jensen; grandson Nicolas Alvarez; brother-in-law Arlie Wayne Black; and sister-in-law Glena Norris.
He is survived by: Aunt Sally Steffen (age 101), children: Karen Jensen; Gary Jensen; Jimmy Alvarez; Angie (Steve) Stieger; Melissa (Russell) Swetland, and Ryan (Laura) Black; five siblings: Jane (Eugene) Rachenmacher; Peggy (Bob) Nelson; Kathryn (Cheryl) Stewart; Ralph (Nancy) Jensen; and Maryann (Chip) Houst; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will celebrate Jim’s life at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 NW 7th Street, Fruitland, Idaho, on Saturday, November 13, 2021, with a rosary at 10:00 AM, memorial mass at 11:00 AM, burial at the church’s columbarium wall, and lunch to follow. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
An extended obituary with photos can be viewed at www.shafferjensen.com.