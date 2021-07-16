James Michael ‘Mike’
Hollenbeck
MARCH 27, 1944 — JULY 3, 2021
ONTARIO
Mike was born in Gooding, Idaho. His family moved several times before settling in Ontario, Oregon, where he grew up. He learned to play golf at an early age, and played on the Ontario High School golf team. The family then moved to Corvallis, Oregon, where Mike completed his last two years of high school and played on a state championship golf team his senior year.
Mike attended Oregon State University and earned a B.S. in microbiology. After graduation, he worked for several different companies, eventually returned to Ontario, and worked at Ore-Ida for many years. During this time, he was happily married to Linda Kinney. Although their time together was short, they made the most of it, traveled extensively, and thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company. Mike also built close relationships with Linda’s siblings and their sons and daughters. Shortly after Linda’s death, he retired from Ore-Ida, joined the Peace Corps, moved a few times, and lived in Anacortes, Washington, for several years. He then returned to Ontario to care for his mother and remained there until his death.
Mike had an adventurous life. He continued playing golf with friends, earned a private flying license, and became a certified diver. His diving activities took him to exotic parts of the world, including the South Pacific. While in Anacortes, he also became interested in seamanship, bought a 30 ft. trawler, and spent several years exploring the San Juan Islands.
During his life, Mike continued to remain close with his many friends and relatives. He will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.