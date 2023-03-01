James Elton Radford was born April 16, 1944 in The Dalles, Oregon to Jesse Elton Radford and Ellen Christine Crawford. The family later welcomed a second son, Dave and they moved to Payette, Idaho. Jim grew up in Payette, attending Payette schools. He had a knack for mechanics and ran a small engine repair business out of the family’s basement. After high school Jim joined the US Navy. He served on several ships and deployed to Vietnam. Because of his mechanical aptitude Jim was a Navy SeaBee. After four years of service Jim returned to Payette but remained in the national guard up until retirement. In 1969 he married Patricia Skanks and they all together raised four children, Randy, Roxanne, Janevieve and Snapper. They divorced in 1991. Jim deployed to the Philippines in Desert Storm where he met his second wife, Adora. They moved to Weiser, Idaho where they raised another son, Richard. Jim enjoyed many hobbies. He was a skilled gunsmith and a model train enthusiast. He liked to ride motorcycles and four wheelers. His favorite hours were spent in his shop, with a dog at his side, tinkering around and visiting with friends. Jim was an active member in the Weiser VFW. He and Adora retired to the Philippines where he succumbed to poor health, dying in the arms of his beloved Adora on February 4, 2023. James is survived by his wife, Adora Radford and children Roxanne Kudrna, Janevieve Robinette, Snapper Radford and Richard Becker, ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
The remains will be brought to the Veterans cemetery in Boise. A service will be held at a later date.
