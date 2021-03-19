James E. (Jim) Wolfe
JUNE 16, 1943 — MARCH 10, 2021
FORMERLY OF NEW PLYMOUTH
Jim was born in New Plymouth, Idaho on June 16, 1943 to Glenn & Gladys Wolfe. He lived and grew up in New Plymouth and graduated from NPHS in 1961. He married Joy Buermann from Vale in 1964. In 1966 they moved their family to the Puyallup, WA area where they have lived since that time. Jim passed away on March 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Gladys Wolfe, is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joy, his daughter Shannon (Rhett), sons James (Missy), Charles (Kandi), and Steven (Lisa), eight grandchildren (and spouses), and eight great-grandchildren, his sister Sue Gynild, brothers Jerrie (Patricia) and Dennis (Shirley), nieces, nephews and their families, all of whom he loved deeply.
It was always Jim’s wish to return “home” to New Plymouth to be buried next to his parents. A grave side service will be held on Monday, March 22nd at 11:00 in the Park View Cemetery, 3600 US 30, New Plymouth. You are welcome to join our family for this service and following luncheon.