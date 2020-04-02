James A. ‘Scotty’ Davidson
Aug. 17, 1925 - March 30, 2020
PAYETTE
James A. Davidson (Scotty) was born August 17, 1925 to James M. Davidson and Margaret E. Robertson Davidson in Angus, Scotland. At 15 years of age he entered the British Home Guard for four years, then served with the Seaforth Highlanders in the British army for two more years. In December 1948 after his discharge, he came to the United States to visit an Uncle in Spokane, Washington on a six year visa. During that time he met a student nurse, Joanna Thompson, and they were married a year and a half later in March of 1954. Together they had four children: Robert, Craig, Margaret, and Alexander. However, they claim many other kids as theirs, that spent so much time “hanging out” at the Davidson residence. He is a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Scotty farmed and raised cattle most of his life, then managed Riverside Cemetery for about 15 years before retiring at age 78. Shortly after his marriage to Joanna, Scotty obtained his United States Citizenship. He was as proud to be an American as he was of his Scottish heritage.
Scotty joined the St. Andrews-Loch Lee Masonic Lodge #282 in 1943, of which his family had been members since the lodge began in 1819. After coming to the United States, Scotty continued his association with the Masonic Lodge and was a very active member of Washoe Lodge #28 for 65 years, with numerous honors and awards. In addition to his masonic activity, he worked tirelessly with the DeMolay organization for the betterment of young men over the past 50 years and helped out in the Boy Scouts, as well as the FFA, and 4-H.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private graveside service will be held. A memorial service in Scotty’s honor will be held in the late summer, with the date and time to be announced. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital or Washoe Lodge #28, care of Bowman Funeral, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Drive, Garden City, ID. 83714. Condolences to the family may be made at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
