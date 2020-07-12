Jacquelyn ‘Jackie’ Ashby Kaneyama
Sept. 19, 1931 - June 28, 2020
GREEN VALLEY, ARIZONA, FORMERLY OR ONTARIO
Jacquelyn Lucille Bovey was born Sept. 19, 1931 and passed away June 28, 2020.
Jackie married Roger Ashby Aug. 30, 1951. They were married 19 years and had one son, Lon.
She later married Hiroshi Kaneyama July 3, 1981 and was widowed April 28, 1994.
She taught at Pioneer and Alameda schools in Ontario for 30 years.
Jackie had been a resident of Green Valley, Arizona for the last years of her life. She passed away in Banner Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
She is survived by her son, Lon Ashby; two granddaughters, Autumn and Miya Ashby; three great-grandchildren, Kara, Evan, and Bryce Stubblefield; and one brother, Rodney Bovey.
