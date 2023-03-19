Jack W. Linville, 100 of Ontario passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. He was born December 28, 1922 in Estancia, New Mexico to James and Myrtle Plant Linville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brothers Jim and David, Sisters, Martha Smit and Dorothy White and Katherine Stumpf, Wife Phyllis, Stepson Fred Marchand, step daughter Viola Landers. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and grand and great grandchildren. His family moved to Tangent, Oregon in 1924, then to Albany, Oregon. In 1934 they moved to Little Valley, Oregon where they farmed and he attended Harper Grade School. In 1938 they moved to Westfall, Oregon. He graduated in 1939 and worked for various ranches in the area. In 1947 he moved to Bend, Oregon and worked in the saw mills. In 1948 he was drafted into the Army as the first peacetime inductee in that area.
He was very proud of that. He served from 1948 to 1950. On September 1, 1951 he married Phyllis Marchand. They moved to Sweet Home, Oregon then back to Bend where he worked for the State Highway Department for 13 years. They moved to Arizona for a few years then came back to Oregon where he worked for a molding plant in Prineville, Oregon. After Phyllis’s death in 1994 he moved to Brogan, Oregon and onto Ontario finally residing at Chris’ Comfort Care where he was very much loved. He was a member of the Treasure Valley Baptist Church. He loved to be outdoors gardening, hunting and fishing. He always had some great stories to tell. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11 am with Interment with Military Honors to follow at Valleyview Cemetery in Vale.
