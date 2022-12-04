Jack Rule of Ontario, Oregon passed away at home on Tuesday, November 15.
Jack was born October 24, 1936, in Holly, Colorado to Ira and Rosie Reitz Rule. When he was two years old his family moved to Ontario, Oregon. Jack graduated from Ontario High School in 1954 and pursued a career in plumbing.
Jack married his high school sweetheart, Karen Jenson, on March 12, 1955, in Winnemucca, Nevada. Together they had three children, Cinda, Darrin, and Shelley.
Jack followed his passion for farming and purchased land in the 1970’s. For several years he kept busy running both the plumbing company and farming. When he wasn’t busy working, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jack was well known for his great sense of humor and unending generosity.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry and Richard (Dick) and sister Georgia Radford.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, daughters, Cinda (David) Beals and Shelley (Mark) Haggerty, son, Darrin (Lisa) Rule, brother, Kenny Rule, and sisters Shirley Mathews and Patsy Thomas, ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Friday, January 20, 11:00 A.M., at Christian Life Fellowship (366 SE 5th Street, Ontario, OR).
