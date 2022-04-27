Myron Jack Little passed away April 21, in The Dalles Oregon.
He was born to Irene Hill-Little and Robert L. Little in Bismark, North Dakota July 30, 1932. The family moved to Payette in 1936.
Jack served in the Navy from 1951 to 1955. He returned to Payette and married Joan Gilmore of New Plymouth in 1956. They had three children Cathy, Linda and Bob. Jack was a much loved teacher and later middle school principal at Fruitland until retiring, to work on his farm in 1992.
In 2002, Jack married Wanda Mears in The Dallas, Oregon. They lived in Fruitland where he continued farming until recently moving to Oregon.
Jack is survived by his wife Wanda Bryan Mears-Little, her children: Tim, Greg, Brian, Mark and Bill Mears, and Ramona Thomas and Rose Williams. He is also survived his children: Cathy Little-Ward, Linda Pape and son Bob Little. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jack is proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Joan Grimmick, and Edie Kernan, brother Charles Little and wife Joan Little.
Graveside services will be held at 10am, Friday, April 29th at Riverside Cemetery, Payette, under direction of Bowman Funeral. Condolences may be made at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
