Jack Alford Mackenzie
Aug. 31, 1935 — Sept. 21, 2020
BOISE, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Jack Alford Mackenzie, age 85, of Boise, Idaho, passed away on the morning of September 21, 2020 of natural causes at Grace Assisted Living. Jack was born August 31, 1935, in Ontario, Oregon to Arlene Morton and Leo Sheehy and lovingly raised by his grandparents, Rosie and Donald Mackenzie of Beulah, Oregon, where he lived until the family moved to Ontario around the age of 5. Jack attended school in Ontario and graduated from Ontario High School in 1953. After high school, he married Marilyn Scott where he was blessed with two daughters, Kathy and Susan. He then married Nona Knudson and added three sons to his growing family, David, Mark, and James. Jack married June Bassford in November of 1982 and shared 37 wonderful years together. Of this union, Jack welcomed two stepsons, David and Dennis Bassford into his life. Jack worked most of his life in auto body repair and eventually built his own business in Ontario, Oregon. Jack spent the majority of his life in the Treasure Valley to include Ontario, Payette, Fruitland, and his final residence in Boise, Idaho. Jack enjoyed being outside where in his younger years he was a remarkable water skier. Jack’s favorite place was Garden Valley, Idaho where he was happiest riding ATV’s, snowmobiling, rafting, and gatherings on the deck of the cabin overlooking the Payette River with his numerous family and friends. Jack was an active member of the Catholic Church being a member of the Knights of Columbus at Blessed Sacrament in Ontario, Oregon. During his last years, he was a parishioner at St. Mary’s in Boise, Idaho. Jack is survived by his loving wife, June Mackenzie. Children Kathy & Mark White, Susan & Jeff Hoffman, David & Shawnee Mackenzie, Mark & Kim Mackenzie, James “Jim” & Nicole Mackenzie, David & Sara Bassford, and Dennis & Robin Bassford. Jack is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who he was always excited to see and visit with. Surviving siblings; Betty Jo Larkin (Marvin), Robert Lee Sharp (Janice), Charlene Gibson (Timothy), and Thad Byrd Glenn (Brenda). Cousin, Tony Ray Gates (Cheryl). Preceded in death by parents, Rosie & Donald Mackenzie and Arlene Sharp and Leo Sheehy; brothers, Donald Ray Sharp (Aliea) and Ted Leroy Sharp. Services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Boise, Idaho, September 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., preceded by rosary at 10:30 a.m. Father John Worster will be officiating the funeral services. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Garden Valley Firefighters Association, 4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley, Idaho, 95633.