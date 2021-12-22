Ivery Robert Jordan Jr., a resident of Ontario, Oregon passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021. Ivery was born May 27, 1953 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Ivery Sr. and Lula Mae Jordan. Ivery attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and graduated from Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Washington with the class of 1971, he worked at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma prior to leaving Washington and moving and retiring to Ontario, Oregon in 2017 where he resided at the time of his passing. Ivery was an avid sports fan, loved to play cards/dice games and enjoyed visiting with family and life long friends. Ivery passed away due to an unfortunate accident. Ivery’s soul may be with his father Ivery Sr., mother LuLa Mae, sister Miriam, brother Nathan and God, but his spirit will forever remain in our hearts. Survivors include: brothers: Gerome Mapp, Prentiss Mapp, Cedric Jordan, Daniel Jordan and Mathew Jordan; sisters: Esther K. Jordan, Ruth Seymour and husband Layton, Naomi Heneage and husband David, many nieces and nephews. Ivery was preceded in death by his parents, sister Miriam Corhn and brother Nathan Mapp. Cremation has taken place and celebration of life will be conducted at Red Lion Inn; 266 Goodfellow St. Ontario, Oregon on December 28, 2021 at 1:00p.m. The family requests that Donations and Flowers in Ivery’s memory be made to Shriners Children Hospital.
