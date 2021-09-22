Israel Pedraza, 78, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend went to be with his heavenly Father on September 18, 2021, surrounded in love by his family.
Israel was born August 25th, 1943, in San Benito, Texas. He moved to West Richland, Washington with his parents and siblings, then Vantage, WA. He enlisted in the US Navy in August of 1960 and retired from the Navy on August 31, 1988. He served on the USS Ticonderoga, USS Oriskany, USS Ranger, USS Quapaw, USS Kitty Hawk and retired while serving on his last ship, USS Richmond K Turner. During his service he received the Vietnam Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Unit Commendation Medal, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Overseas Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Israel was known for his no-nonsense attitude, his love for and loyalty to family. He treated everyone fairly and with equal amounts of love. He had a teasing sense of humor. He would kid because he cared. Israel loved all things military and was proud of his 20 years of service in the US Navy. He enjoyed watching nature and animal shows, and was a staunch Seattle Seahawks and Mariners fan.
Israel was preceded in death by: his parents, Jose and Juanita Pedraza, and his sisters, Lydia Stephens, Cristella Spurgeon, Raquel Vasquez, Elida Pedraza and his brother Jose Pedraza Jr. He is survived by: his wife, Janice; his children: Sherry Maillard (Mark) of Weiser, ID, Patty Armstrong (Scott) of Richland, WA, Timi Cooper (Robert) of Fruitland, ID, Lisa Irwin (Bill) of Summerville, SC; his sisters: Gloria Miranda, Anita Lopez, Ofelia Bowls and Eva Petti; his grandchildren: Sarah Evers, Vanessa Evers, Andrew Miller, Anna Maillard, Leah Smith, Nathan Maillard, David Maillard, Sierra Reiboldt, Heather Esparza, Brittany Bowden, Kaylee Cooper, Staci Irwin, Megan Irwin; and 22 great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Celebration of the life of Israel Pedraza will be held on Thursday, September 23 at 3:00, at First Baptist Church, 206 W. Elm St, New Plymouth, ID. Israel will be greatly missed and honored forever in our hearts.
To plant a tree in memory of Israel Pedraza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.