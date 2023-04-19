Isoko Murakami Yoshihara AUG. 24, 1918 - APRIL 13, 2023
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Isoko was born in Christopher, Washington on August 24, 1918, the 6th of 11 children. The family farmed in various locations, including Auburn where Isoko finished high school. Upon graduation, Isoko did house-work in Tacoma and Seattle. When the US entered World War II, the Murakami family was sent to the Puyallup Assembly Center at the fairgrounds, then to the internment camp in Minidoka, Idaho. She remembers the sand seeping in through the sides of the windows whenever the wind blew. At the camp, Isoko worked as a nurse’s aide at the first aid station and the camp hospital. She left to do house-work in Twin Falls, Idaho, then Salt Lake City, Utah while she attended LDS Business College. Isoko loved shorthand, so graduated quickly and found work at a lumber company. After the war ended, Isoko returned to Seattle where she worked as a secretary at the Port of Embarkation.
Isoko married Taro Yoshihara on Feb 15, 1947 and left Seattle for 57 years of farm life in Jamieson and Ontario, Oregon. They settled on a farm in the Cairo area, between Ontario and Vale, where they raised four children and a continuous series of cats and dogs. The Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple was the center of their family’s activities. Isoko was also active in the Cairo area Patch and Chat Club and Malheur County Extension Club. After Taro died in 2004, Isoko moved to the Seattle area to live with her eldest daughter, Midori, and her family, then next door to her older sister, Mitsuko, at Hill Top House and near her other siblings who lived in the Seattle/Tacoma area. She then lived at Nikkei Manor for eight years and at Peace of Mind adult family home in Kirkland for her final year of life. Isoko passed quickly and peacefully on April 13, 2023.
Isoko was a prolific gardener, growing vegetables to eat, share and preserve for the winter and flowers from early spring to late autumn to enjoy, including for ikebana. Isoko is remembered as an energetic, resourceful person, with “mottainai” her favorite mantra. She was always on the move, and fast, even after she relied on a walker to get around. Isoko is survived by her four children, Midori (Robert), Linda (William), Grant (Colleen) and Faye (Kevin), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Taro, and 10 siblings.
Private family service at later date.
