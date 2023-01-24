Isadora “Izzy” H. SellerSEPT. 12, 1925 - JAN. 6, 2023
FRUITLAND
Isadora "Izzy" H. Seller, 97, of Fruitland, ID formerly of Payette, Idaho and San Bernardino, California passed away peacefully January 6, 2023 in Fruitland, ID. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday January 27, 2023 at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette, Idaho. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Payette, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.
Izzy was born September 12, 1925 in Glendale, CA to Paul and Lillian Hatfield. She was the oldest of three children. She had brother, David and a sister, Margaret. After her parents divorced, her mother moved the family to San Bernardino, CA. When Izzy was 18, her mother passed away. She raised her siblings while working at the telephone company as an operator and supervisor.
During WWII, Izzy was a very active in the VFW. It was there that she met Charles Griffin, a returning Veteran. They were married in 1948 one daughter Linda-Gayle in 1949. Izzy was blessed to have two other wonderful husbands, George Bentley and Larry Seller.
Throughout her life, she loved helping people and was very active in her church and community. She was a office manager for two dentist and one doctor before retiring. Izzy was an active member of the San Bernardino Women’s Club, the Loma Linda Ukulele Strummers Club and the Red Sassy Hatters. She enjoyed oil painting, acting, singing, dancing and played several musical instruments.
She was proud original owner of a 1966 Ford Mustang and delighter in driving until she declared legally blind.
Izzy moved to Idaho in 2005 and loved the changing seasons.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynda-Gayle (Denny) Fox of Parma, ID; Granddaughter, Angela Isadora (Scott) King of Carrollton, Texas.
She is preceded in death by he three husbands, her mother, father, brother, and sister.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made the charity of your choices or to your local Meals on Wheels.