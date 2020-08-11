Isabel ‘Chavelo’ Arista Rodriguez Sr.
April 16, 1951 - Aug. 4,2020
NYSSA
Isabel “Chavelo” Arista Rodriguez Sr., 69, of Nyssa, Oregon passed away Tuesday August 4,2020 from complications of COVID-19. He was born April 16, 1951 to parents Eufemia and Pedro Rodriguez in Acuna, Mexico. Nyssa was his home for 50 years where he met his beloved wife and raised his three sons. He diligently worked hard in agriculture for over 40 years to provide for his family. He had a passion for cars, fixing, collecting, and teaching his kids about them. He loved catfishing with his brothers. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible with family and friends. Chavelo enjoyed being a grandfather and had a wonderful sense of humor. He lovingly teased his grandchildren and was helpful at taking care of them.
Chavelo was preceded in death by his parents Eufemia and Pedro, Brothers Jose, Angel, and Pedro JR. He is survived by his wife Irene of Nyssa; His son, Isabel JR. wife Angela and children Noemi, Aaliyah, and Elijah; His son Torivio and children Jayden, and Luke; His youngest son Reynaldo and wife Tara and two children Sophia and Gabriella. His surviving siblings Asencion, Maria, Francisco, Humberto, Martha, Joel, and Maria Eufemia to mourn his loss.
Chavelo was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, father-in law, brother, uncle, friend, and will be missed tremendously. A quote that describes his loyalty is, “Behind every young boy who believes in himself is a father who believed in him first.” He will have a gravesite memorial Friday August 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at Nyssa Hilltop Memorial Cemetery. Condolences can be made to the family at www.lienkaemperthomason.com. Cards, flowers, and donations can be sent to 1720 Park Ave. Sp12. Nyssa OR. 97913. The family respectfully requests and would greatly appreciate those who attend the services to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
