Irvin Dale Topliff
March 6, 1923 - Aug. 5, 2020
ADRIAN AND NYSSA
Irvin Dale Topliff, age 97, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Nyssa, Oregon of natural causes. Irvin was born March 6, 1923 at Hale, Missouri to parents Leslie Edward Topliff and Amy Elvira Goodell Topliff.
Irvin spent his early childhood on their farm near Hale, Missouri. At a young age he successfully performed veterinary-level surgeries on livestock. He was extremely strong and had no fear of heights. He participated in gymnastics, broad-jumping over many people, doing flips that amazed his coaches, and always took the top-of-the-pyramid position in performances. In winters when all was frozen over, he skated to school and back, and loved doing acrobatic ice-skating tricks which resembled modern day ski-jumping.
At age 15, his family moved west, to a new farm near Nyssa, Oregon where they had to build living quarters, remove sagebrush to prepare fields, and set up irrigation systems. It was 1938 and Idaho Power was just setting up rural electric lines on the way to their farm. Irvin was talented in mathematics, music, and track, and had won the right to compete at the state level in the mile race, but was unable to travel due to farming responsibilities. He went to the state FFA convention, and won the state hog-calling contest. He played harmonica and guitar. In high school math competitions, Irvin and his older brother Edward took turns taking the top honors for the whole school. Irvin graduated from Nyssa High School in 1941, and continued his work on the family farm.
In 1947 Irvin married Eleanor Maxine Warren, who he met at church camp near McCall, Idaho. They first lived on a ranch at Ola, Idaho. In 1949 they moved to their farm near Adrian, Oregon, where they lived over 60 years, farming and managing both dairy and beef cattle. Irvin was a horse aficionado too. His 3 children remember how helpful and supportive he was of their 4-H livestock projects, and also horsemanship activities. Irvin was a hard worker. But he also enjoyed social gatherings with relatives and friends, and delighted in a competitive game of horse-shoes. He had a unique sense of humor, and was at times quite a prankster. Irvin and Eleanor were involved in many church and local organizations. In addition to various trips to visit relatives, in their later years they traveled with Good Sams and also took group bus tours with friends to various parts of the USA and Canada. On a beach in Mexico, Irvin took the opportunity to go parasailing, and was thrilled to fly high in the air and make a perfect landing too.
Irvin and Eleanor continued to live on the same farm until 5 years ago, when they moved to Nyssa Gardens assisted living facility. Over their years together, it became apparent how much Irvin loved and depended upon his wife Eleanor. She was his best friend in life. The morning of his death, Irvin was in his room at Nyssa Gardens, under hospice care, with his wife of 72 years sitting at his bedside, holding his hand.
Irvin is survived by his wife Eleanor, children and spouses Teresa (Randall) Jones, Marcia (Kenneth) Nichols, Gregory (Karen) Topliff, grandchildren Leslie (Sara) Topliff, Ian Jones, great-grandchildren Tatum Topliff, Kodie Freese-Topliff, Cooper Topliff, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Edward, and grandson Kelly Topliff.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will not be held at this time. The family will have a private graveside service.
Irvin’s family would like to extend thanks and gratitude to the entire Nyssa Gardens staff, and to Travis Marquez of Encompass Hospice, and also to all those who have helped Irvin over his years of living in the Adrian/Nyssa area.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Adrian Community Church, P.O. Box 227, Adrian, OR 97901. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
