Iris Carpenter MAY 16, 1932 - APRIL 2, 2022
FORMERLY OF NEW PLYMOUTH
Iris Carpenter, 89, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Iris was born on May 16, 1932 in Logan, Utah to Harvey and Sara Williamson. She attended 10 years of school in Wellsville and Hyram, Utah, until the family moved to New Plymouth, Idaho in 1948. She was a cheerleader and Princess of the Payette County Apple Blossom from 1949-1950 and graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1950.
After high school, Iris attended two years of nursing school. She had been around her best friend’s family for several years (Barbara Bean Carpenter), but formally met Barbara’s brother in law, Donald, in 1952. Because married women were not allowed to be nurses back in those days, when Don proposed, Iris left nursing school and she and Don were married on August 20, 1952. They were married for 67 wonderful years until Don passed away on February 25, 2019. Iris worked as a nurse for over 27 years for many doctors in New Plymouth and Boise.
Family was the light of Iris’s life and on September 27, 1958, the couple adopted Jan Elizabeth Carpenter at the age of 2 ½ months. The family was complete with the adoption of 2-week old Bart Jerome Carpenter on November 27, 1958. The family celebrated the adopted anniversaries of the children as equally important as their birthdays and that tradition continued throughout Jan and Bart’s lives.
Iris cherished her two granddaughters, Toni Ann Belveal and Cassandra Jean Panzeri, and was blessed with four great grandchildren, Blake and Weston Belveal, and Alexa and Sebastian Brewer. She was always happiest hosting a family dinner at home. She loved spending time with all her family members on both sides, and like her mother before her, when you arrived at her home, the first question she always asked was “Have you eaten?!”
Don and Iris had many dear friends over the years and belonged to a dinner club in New Plymouth. They worked the Kiwanis Booth at the Payette County Fair for years, for which Iris baked many of her famous pies. In Boise, the neighbors wherever they lived were always close friends and Iris was very close to her inlaws as well.
Iris was an amazing woman in so many ways. A consummate homemaker, cook, nurse, seamstress, wife, mother, and friend, she was named one of the Outstanding Young Women of America in 1967. Her homes always reflected her desire for perfection and she was renowned for her housekeeping skills. Iris had class and exquisite taste and she never came out of her bedroom in the morning without her makeup and hair freshly done. She had a beautiful wardrobe, darling shoes and accessories, and always looked impeccable, whether out dancing with Don, working, gardening or painting! She loved her family unconditionally, even though she was the ultimate boss of everything and stubborn really should have been her middle name!
Golfing became her second passion in her retirement years, and she and Don lived in two different homes on the Lakeview Golf Course. She was president of the Lakeview Ladies Association, played in several leagues, and loved the view out of her windows of the 18th hole and the clubhouse. She also enjoyed traveling, either with family or with neighbors Ron and Dotty Christison, who were dear friends and golf and gambling companions.
To say Iris was a warrior was an understatement! She volunteered for the American Cancer Society many times in her life, and ironically received the diagnosis of stage 4 Non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 1996. She was expected to live for only two years, but she wouldn’t sit down and never quit fighting! As her oncologist said several years ago, “Iris, your cancer will not be the cause of your death!” and he was correct! Her strong will alone let her live with her cancer never in remission and she survived severe damage to her heart after a bout of COVID in 2020.
Iris is survived by daughter Jan Carpenter, granddaughters Cassy Panzeri (Jeff Brewer),Toni Belveal (John), grandsons Sebastian Brewer and Blake and Weston Belveal; twin brothers Dean and Dale (Carol) Williamson, brother-in-law Bill Carpenter, sister-in-law Mary Cook, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Donald Carpenter, parents Harvey and Sara Williamson, brothers Billy and Jay Williamson, son Bart Carpenter, infant granddaughter Alexa Brewer and several nieces and nephews.
Iris will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice for their direction and care of Iris and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society or the Free Wheelchair Mission/Idaho Believes.
A rosary will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church at 1:00 P.M., followed by a funeral Mass at 2:00 P.M. A burial will follow the mass at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth, ID. Services are under the Direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.