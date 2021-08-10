Irene Ann Vert, 82 of Payette, Idaho, passed away on August 6, 2021, peacefully in her sleep. A visitation will be held from 6 pm – 8 pm, Tuesday, August 10th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette, Idaho. The funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Wednesday, August 11th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette. Father Godinez of Corpus Christi Catholic Church will be officiating. Condolences may be made to Irene’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Irene was born in Butte, Montana on August 20, 1938. She graduated from Beaverhead County High School.
Irene was married to Wayne D. Vert on September 1, 1961, they were married 48 years.
Irene worked as a 5 quarter saw operator for Woodgrain Millwork for 20 years. She enjoyed dancing, hunting and taking rides to spot deer, shopping, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was also actively involved in raising money for the Payette Volunteer Rural Fire Dept.
Irene is survived by her children, Barbara Sinclair, Pami Charboneau, John Pyatt, Steve Pyatt and Teresa Medran-Gardner; grandchildren, Alan R. Charboneau III, Brandon Charboneau and Clinton Gardner; brother, Donald M. Gregovich; and other family and friends.
Irene is preceded in death by her spouse, Wayne D. Vert; grandson, Randy M. Sinclair; sister, Elsie Gregovich; and parents, Mike and Ann Gregovich.
To plant a tree in memory of Irene Vert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.