In memory of Merildean Robbins
April 12, 1926 - April 12, 2020
NYSSA
On April 12 of 2020, the world lost an amazing man. Merildean Robbins of Nyssa passed at the age of 94. The son of Leicester and Inga Robbins, the brother of Norvelle and Llewellyn, was born on April 12 of 1926 in Philip, South Dakota.
At the age of 13 he and the family relocated west and continued farming. He graduated Nyssa High School in 1944, where he met Winona Henderson. They married on June 15 of 1947, and became the proud parents of three children, Craig, Sherrill and Clinton.
He supported his family farming and working at the Amalgamated Sugar factory in Nyssa. He later retired as the Superintendent of Maintenance and Transportation for Nyssa High School. Merildean was a true jack of all trades. There was not anything he could not build or fix. If he couldn’t find the right part, he would make his own.
He loved to travel; he and Winona visited every state in the United States. He also loved gardening and had a special gift for carving. Both Merildean and Winona were long standing members of the United Methodist Church in Nyssa.
Merildean was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, his two brothers, his son Clinton, grandson Ron and granddaughter Angie. He is survived by his son Craig, his daughter Sherrill, seven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
On a date to be determined, a joint celebration of life will be hosted to honor Merildean and Winona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.