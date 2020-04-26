In memory of Merildean Robbins

April 12, 1926 - April 12, 2020

NYSSA

On April 12 of 2020, the world lost an amazing man. Merildean Robbins of Nyssa passed at the age of 94. The son of Leicester and Inga Robbins, the brother of Norvelle and Llewellyn, was born on April 12 of 1926 in Philip, South Dakota.

At the age of 13 he and the family relocated west and continued farming. He graduated Nyssa High School in 1944, where he met Winona Henderson. They married on June 15 of 1947, and became the proud parents of three children, Craig, Sherrill and Clinton.

He supported his family farming and working at the Amalgamated Sugar factory in Nyssa. He later retired as the Superintendent of Maintenance and Transportation for Nyssa High School. Merildean was a true jack of all trades. There was not anything he could not build or fix. If he couldn’t find the right part, he would make his own.

He loved to travel; he and Winona visited every state in the United States. He also loved gardening and had a special gift for carving. Both Merildean and Winona were long standing members of the United Methodist Church in Nyssa.

Merildean was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, his two brothers, his son Clinton, grandson Ron and granddaughter Angie. He is survived by his son Craig, his daughter Sherrill, seven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

On a date to be determined, a joint celebration of life will be hosted to honor Merildean and Winona.

