Ileana Louise Oakes SEPT. 2, 1927 - DEC. 17, 2022
IRONSIDE
Ileana Louise Oakes went to Heaven to be with her family on December 17, 2022. She was born September 2, 1927, to Louis “Bud” and Hazel Sherman in Ontario, Oregon. She had three sisters, one brother, and a half sister. They didn’t meet their older half sister, Helen, until Helen was an adult. The siblings were all extremely close throughout their entire lives - sending letters, calling each other, and visiting, no matter the distance. Ileana grew up listening to her mother sing hymns and cowboy songs, hunting and riding horses with her dad and siblings, and teaching imaginary school at her grandparents’. Most of her early years were spent at her family’s ranch up Cottonwood Creek near Ironside. As she and her siblings grew older, they went to live with their grandparents during the school year so they could attend school in Robinette and Ontario. Henry and Mae Westfall, Ileana’s grandparents, were a huge influence on her life. Whenever they had a break from school, they would return to Ironside and their parents’ ranch.
Ileana graduated from Ontario High School in 1945. She went on to the College of Idaho and then graduated from Eastern Oregon State College. Ileana was the first in her family to earn a college degree. She milked cows for her grandparents, worked at the roller-skating rink in Ontario, and then as a bookkeeper, before getting a job teaching bookkeeping in Payette, Idaho. In 1955, she started teaching English at Ontario High School.
Ileana married Donald Oakes of Ironside, Oregon on September 7, 1952. They split their time between the ranch in Ironside and their house in Ontario, where she continued teaching English at Ontario High School. Their son, Charles, was born in 1959. She was required to sit at the back of the classroom that year while a substitute taught her classes because a pregnant teacher was deemed a bad example for students. She quit teaching in 1961 to rear her family. She attended Portland State University, Eastern Oregon State College, and University of Oregon for her master’s degree during the summers while Charles was a baby. Their daughter, Karen, was born in 1963. Ileana returned to teaching in 1969 after their daughter was in first grade. Ileana continued to teach English at Ontario High School until her retirement in 1986. She won several awards for her outstanding teaching during the 23 years she taught in Ontario. Ileana taught her younger sister, Julia, as well as her own children during her time as an English teacher at Ontario High School. She was a strict teacher, but beloved by the students for her genuine interest and concern for them. Ileana inspired her students to create amazing Shakespearean projects, read books, memorize lines from plays and poems, and produce 30 page research projects. She would often go to student’s homes with assignments and help when the students were not able to come to class for several days. Many dropped by her home for further help with their studies or just to chat about what all they had done since graduation. After she retired from teaching, she moved back to Ironside full-time and helped take care of the ranch and her grandchildren.
Ileana grew up in the Baptist Church but became a very active member of the Presbyterian Church, which she joined after her marriage. She was really involved with the AAUW for several years. Ileana believed in and adhered to a strict code of moral Christian conduct and honesty with empathy and understanding for others. Ileana was admired for being a classy lady with high standards, who always dressed in style for any occasion, whether it was attending an event or having a family dinner. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, reading, traveling, watching movies, fishing with her family, and horseback riding. She took great pride in serving delicious meals to everyone who ventured near her home in Ironside around mealtimes. One of her specialties was making pie. She could bake 60 fruit pies in a day to perfection with her trademark thin crust. Her favorite things in life were her family and teaching students. In her later years, she loved looking out the window of her home in Ironside and watching the birds and animals in the fields. It was a joy to listen to her read stories aloud because of the feeling and inflection she poured into them. Her grandkids and great-grandkids held a special place in her heart and she supported them with love and encouragement in any way she could.
She was preceded in death by her parents, “Bud” and Hazel Sherman, her half-sister Helen (Tom) Atkins, her sister Bonnie (Carl) Vincent, brother Hank (Maureen) Sherman, sister Iris (Keith) Kendall, and sister Julia (Arden) Steiniker, as well as their spouses, and her son-in-law, Mike Riggin. Her husband, Donald Oakes, followed her to Heaven on December 20, 2022. She is survived by her son Charles (Sandra) Oakes, daughter Karen (Dwight) Ramer, granddaughter Jessica (Drew) Morris, granddaughter Kristy (Blake) Herman, grandson Hunter (Anna) Oakes and Hunter’s mother Jean Lindley, and great-grandchildren Caitlyn Wilson, Michael Wilson, and Dalton Morris as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other beloved family members.
Donald Ralph Oakes JULY 14, 1926 - DEC. 20, 2022
IRONSIDE
Donald Ralph Oakes joined his wife in Heaven on December 20, 2022. He was born July 14, 1926 in Nampa, Idaho. He lived with his parents, Ed and Nannie Oakes, and his older sister, Marie, on their ranch at Ironside, as well as in Ontario. His mom was a schoolteacher at Ironside, so he started his education at the Rouse Creek School, a one-room schoolhouse where she taught. One time during the winter, their horse and buggy got snowed in for a few days at the house they stayed at during the school week, which kept them away from their home. He enjoyed the heavy snow because it meant more rabbit hunting and less school. Eventually, his mom started teaching at schools near Annex and in Ontario, which allowed Donald and Marie to attend school in Ontario. Although they attended school in Ontario, they tried to be in Ironside as much as possible.
Donald graduated from Ontario High School in 1944. He missed his graduation ceremony to escort his cousin’s fiancée across the United States so the cousin could get married before shipping out for WWII. Donald enlisted in the United States Army in 1944 in Boise, Idaho when he was 18 years old. After basic training in California, he was shipped overseas in 1945 on a repurposed and overloaded cruise ship to the Philippines, where he worked in the decoding department. He was transferred to Japan as the war ended and became a driver for General Aiken. During the war, he made lifelong friendships with some of his fellow soldiers and would meet up with them throughout the years to reminisce and support each other. After the war, he went to Drake University to be near Marie and her baby since her husband was missing in action, flying as a pilot during the war. While he was at Drake University, he played football and sang in the choir. They came home to the ranch at Ironside whenever they got the chance, usually driving from Iowa. After graduating from Drake University, Marie married Marvin Ogilvie, one of Donald’s best friends from Drake, and they all returned to Ironside. After returning from college, Donald married Ileana Sherman on September 7, 1952. Eventually, Donald began operating the whole ranch. Through the years he added parcels and sold others. Donald and Ileana lived in Ontario and Ironside for the rest of their lives, and reared their kids, Charles and Karen, dividing their time between Ontario and Ironside.
In 1973, Donald was elected to the Oregon House of Representatives to represent District 59, which at the time included Baker, Wheeler, Grant, and Crook counties as well as a portion of Malheur County. Donald was active in numerous local and state organizations and served on several boards and state commissions, often as a director or officer: Bethany Presbyterian Church Elder, Ontario Elks Lodge, Oregon Wheat Grower’s League, Burnt River School Board, Baker ESD, Malheur County and Oregon State Library Boards, Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, National Cattlemen’s Association, Oregon School Board Association, Malheur County Farm Bureau, Ironside Road District, Ironside Fire District, the Malheur County Republican Central Committee, National School Board Association, Malheur County Board of Education, Water Basin Statewide Advisory Committee, Malheur County Board of Equalization, Oregon Judicial Council, and was appointed the Oregon Delegate to the White House conference on Libraries.
Donald’s hobbies were hunting, fishing, rock hunting and polishing, traveling, riding horses, camping and enjoying animals and the outdoors. Donald taught his kids to flip over Powder River gates, do a swinging horseback mount, make every shot count when hunting, and enjoy work. Athletic activities and reading were prized activities from an early age, and he felt they should be lifetime pursuits. Donald enjoyed operating all equipment and not dawdling when driving on the highways. He might have encouraged his teenage son to race him towards the old Snake River Bridge once, then quickly pulled in behind when a cop was seen. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed teasing anyone where he’d get a reaction, whether it was tossing a roll to someone at the dinner table or trying to outwit his caretakers as he got older. Donald loved helping his grandkids to learn about nature, ranching, and rock hounding. When his first grandchild could sit, he’d have her hitting rocks with his rock hammer in the driveway. He was extremely proud of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids and all their accomplishments and rarely missed any of their school activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Nannie Oakes, his wife, Ileana Oakes, sister and brother-in-law, Marie (Marvin) Ogilvie, and son-in-law, Mike Riggin. He is survived by his son, Charles (Sandra) Oakes, daughter, Karen (Dwight) Ramer, granddaughter, Jessica (Drew) Morris, granddaughter, Kristy (Blake) Herman, grandson, Hunter (Anna) Oakes and Hunter’s mother Jean Lindley, great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Wilson, Michael Wilson, and Dalton Morris, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other beloved family members.
The family really appreciates the care Donald and Ileana received from their long-time doctor, Dr. Paul Gering, as well as the kind care they were surrounded with at Sunset Estates. A joint memorial service for Donald and Ileana will be held at the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Ontario, Oregon on March 25th. There will be a graveside service in Ironside on March 26th. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Donald and Ileana’s name to a church of your choice or the Donald & Ileana Oakes Memorial Scholarship at Ontario High School.