Ilea Hall Jones
JULY 22, 1929 — FEB. 12, 2021
ONTARIO
Ilea Hall Jones, age 91, died at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise of natural causes. She was the eldest of three children born to Rowena & Laurence L. (Red) Kreager.
Red worked for the Bureau of Reclamation on a number of Dam Construction sites throughout the western states. Ilea’s early childhood was spent in the natural environment of river canyons and desert hills, an exposure which influenced her life-long love of wilderness and geography of fragile arid lands.
The Kreager family bought a small farm near Adrian, Oregon. It was here in 1947 that llea graduated from High School and met David Hall, Jr., whom she married.
llea and David moved to Arizona where David and members of his family grew cotton. Ilea’s first-born child, Daniel, died at the age of two, but four more children soon followed. The young family returned to the Adrian area and settled on a small farm near llea’s parents.
In 1962, llea entered a “Why I want to go to College essay contest sponsored by a local auto dealer in support of the newly established Treasure Valley Community College. A young single parent at the time, her entry won her a scholarship and a Volkswagen ‘bug’. She attended evening classes at the new campus, worked in the Adrian school cafeteria and managed her household.
Graduating from the College of Idaho Magna Cum Laude, with an education degree, she began teaching elementary grades, continuing her education to acquire a Special Education degree. She taught at the Nyssa, Oregon School District for many years.
On a summer backpack trip in 1969 llea and fellow backpacker Wesley Glenn Jones became aware that in addition to their great love of western landscapes (the natural world/environment) they shared many other interests in common.
They were married in December of that year and led an active life of service in church, community, humanitarian and land conservation organizations. Ilea was a consummate historian and researcher of local history assisting in the compilation of the “Malheur Country History” books published in 1987.
After Wes’s retirement, the couple moved to Adrian where they focused on mutual interests of gardening, church activities and outdoor adventures. They enjoyed many back country excursions, horse- and back-packing into wilderness areas and rafting & canoeing the many lakes and rivers of Idaho & Oregon. They traveled to Alaska and spent a number of winters in Arizona. Traveling at times with friends, they explored and studied the history, fauna and flora of the environs in which they found themselves.
They settled back in Ontario where they spent the remainder of their years together, keeping up with friends and family. Ilea continued her quilting craft and researched her pioneering family histories, which she compiled for her children and extended family members, complete with photos and historical references.
llea and Wes’s blended family includes six children: Shirley Jones Raner, Neal Jones, Robin Hall Figueroa, Janet Hall Enyeart, Ilea Lynne Hall Hatfield, and Kevin Hall (deceased), eight grandchildren including Austin Enyeart and Jennifer Hall Stevens, and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were made by Lienkaemper Chapel. Donations in their memory may be made to the Natural Resources Dept.---TVCC Foundation, 650 College Blvd., Ontario, OR 97914. Online: tvcc.cc/foundation/giving foundation.cfm. Notation: “In memory of Wes & Ilea Jones” or contact Lisa Meyer, Foundation Administrator at 541-881-5586.
A Celebration of Life will be in the summer of 2021.