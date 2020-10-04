Ila Mae Mills
Nov. 14, 1992 — Aug. 13, 2020
ONTARIO
Ila Mae Mills, Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and long time Ontario resident, passed away August 13 2020.
She was born in 1922, at home, in Montezuma, Iowa, to Charlie Martin and
Mabel Alspaugh Martin. She grew up on a farm with 4 siblings in a warm loving home.
Her parents lost everything during the depression so they moved to Nampa, Idaho, where her brother-in-law, Lloyd Meeker had an OK Tire Shop where her Dad could work. She was promised the bookkeeping job at the shop once she graduated High School, but instead she discovered they had hired a handsome young business school graduate named Jesse Mills. They were married August 17, 1940, a lifetime love that lasted 73 years till he passed in 2013.
She worked at the Nampa Sugar Beet factory while Jesse was overseas during WWII. After his return she quickly became his secretary, receptionist, typist, 2nd numbers checker, all around girl “Friday”, as he built his bookkeeping business, while also raising a growing family.
Moving to Ontario in 1948 she joined a great group of ladies called the “Night Owls” thru the county Extension which led her to lots of fun and great projects; sewing, upholstering, cooking, tailoring, baking, and more as well as great friends
Ila and Jesse shared a deep abiding faith in God, We could see their love of Our Savior in their morning prayer time as they prayed for each of us, for extended family, grandchildren, as well as daily life decisions.
Ila was an energetic, strong, warm, loving person who truly enjoyed spending time and holidays with all of her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed going to “coffee break” and having Dr. Pepper instead of coffee. She also loved baking cakes to share. Just call her “Grandma” and you got cake too, plus she’d add you to her “grandchildren” list. She is survived by her children, Rodney Mills, Rosan Mills, Joann Jantzen Horn, Susann (John) Byars, 15 grandchildren (give or take a few), and 15 great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service October 9 at 1 pm at the Kohlerlawn cemetery in Nampa and a celebration of life sometime next summer.