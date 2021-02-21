Ila Mae “Ike” Frazier
NOV 3, 1924 — FEB. 10, 2021
PAYETTE
Ila Mae “Ike” (Olson) Frazier age 96 of Payette, ID passed away February 10, 2021. Her heart couldn’t stand the loss of her husband Kenneth six months earlier to the day. She is now smiling with him and Jesus after passing peacefully in her sleep at Grace Assisted Living in Boise, ID. Ike will be interred at a private graveside ceremony with family who will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date when it’s safe for all. Condolences may be made to the family at www.shafferjensen.com in the interim.
Ike was born November 3, 1924 in a farmhouse near Plankinton, SD to Joseph Arthur Olson and Ida Estelle (Guindon) Olson, their only child. She grew up on a farm and attended small country schools and enjoyed telling of being transported by horse and buggy to school. In 1937 the family moved for “greener pastures” and ended up in Payette. Ike attended Payette High School and graduated in 1942. During high school she worked part time in the Department of Public Assistance and after graduating worked there full time until 1956. During high school Ike met Ken Frazier from Fruitland and they started dating, commencing a long life together. Ken was in the Army Air Corp but obtained training leave in June of 1945 to return home to marry Ike. They enjoyed a short honeymoon in McCall and Ken returned to complete his training when the war ended. Following WWII, Ken built a home where they lived and started their family with the birth of Tom and Peggy and lived there for the following 73 years. Ike became a stay-at-home mom until the kids were older and then returned to work as Secretary of the Payette Chamber of Commerce and later with Land Title Insurance until she retired in 1986. In retirement Ike and Ken traveled across the US traveling with friends the Christians, Hanigans and Welches. They also enjoyed their cruises beyond the US. Between their travels Ike also enjoyed short trips to nearby casinos to play the slots. During retirement she honed her gardening, sewing and cooking skills to perfection. Their garden produced some of the larges and prettiest dahlias and gladiolas in the area. Ike and Ken were members of the First United Methodist Church. Ike had numerous close friends in Payette, and she enjoyed her weekly card games, neighborhood fish fries, birthdays and other events.
Ike loved her children and spent her life spoiling them, attending all school, sporting events and activities while offering support and encouragement. She did the same with her seven grandchildren. Not only was she loving and supportive, but she will also be remembered as outspoken and frank with her commentary and fierce in her beliefs which she supported with honesty and without remorse. She will always be loved, respected and remembered by the family as we move forward without her.
Ike is survived by her son Tom (Elaine) and daughter Peggy (Steve); grandsons Jason (Andi), Joe (Jen), Brook (Jerilyn) and Patrick; granddaughters Carly (Ben), Sarah (Aaron), and Taylor (David). As well as great grandkids Kellan, Brenton, Ronan; Mason and James; Savannah and Delaney; PJ and Casey; Riley, Maddy, Ellie, Georgia; Millie and Ruby; and great-great grandson Ashton.
The family looks forward to meeting with friends and family in the safe but hopefully not too distant future when we can share our stories of Mom and Dad and the wonderful long life they enjoyed to the fullest. Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.