Ila Belle
Bowman
Oct 28, 1930- May 08,2021
Formely of Ontario
Ila was born in Kuna 10-28 -1930 to George and Gladys Ward. She was the 6th of 9 children.
Ila is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Marjorie, Glenn, Garland, Russell, George, and William Ward.
Ila is survived by her loving children, Kim Wilson, Sheila Braun, Richard Wilson and Bennie Wilson. Her brothers Wendell and Darrell Ward. Numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will not be a service held and this time. We are planning a celebration of life, later this summer. Covid regulations permitting. If you are interested in attending, please contact Sheila Braun at 541- 609- 0612. Or Ben and Cindy Wilson at 775-340-6635