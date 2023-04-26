Ikue (Kishi) Iseri, born on February 3, 1922, in Portland, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her four children on April 20, 2023, at the age of 101.
Ikue was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Iseri, who passed away in 1979. She is survived by her 4 children: Kerry (Patty) Iseri, Barb (Frank) Points, Sally (Dean) Laurvick and Mary Kay (Mike) Allen, 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
During Work War II, Ikue was interned at Tule Lake camp, where she met her husband, Dan. He was the chief cook and she was the head waitress on their block. They fell in love and built a life together, raising their family in Ontario, Oregon.
Ikue was an exceptional craftswoman. She enjoyed crochet, cross stitch, knitting, sewing, gardening, painting, playing cards, and even bowling. Her cooking was exceptional.
Ikue will be remembered for her kind and loving nature, her intelligence, her unwavering determination, and her sense of humor. She was a “giver,” and touched the lives of many. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.
A memorial service for Ikue will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 4 pm at Ontario Community Church.
