Hugh Allan Vincent SEPT. 16, 1951 - MARCH 24, 2023
ONTARIO
Hugh Allan Vincent of Ontario, Oregon passed away on Friday, March 24 at home surrounded by family and friends.
Allan was born September 16, 1951 to Patricia Mae and John Samuel Vincent in Porterville, Tulare county, California. He lived on the H.G. Vincent and sons ranch which was located in the Greenhorn Mountains near Glennville on the Tulare/Kern county border. The family moved to Ontario/ Crowley Ranch in 1960. He attended school in Ontario graduating in 1969. He attended TVCC for a short period of time, leaving early to pursue his career.
Allan married Donna Polley in 1972, and in 1978 their son James was born.
Allan established Allan Vincent Custom Cabinets and served as owner/operator of the business both building and designing kitchens and customs cabinets for over 40 years throughout the valley.
Allan had many interests including upland bird hunting, deer hunting, elk hunting, and fishing. But most of all he had a passion for shooting, he began his love in 1985 when he joined the Ontario Gun Club, which later became Snake River Sportsmen Gun Club. This passion for shooting began by shooting Ducks Unlimited Sporting game before it became Sporting Clays. He traveled all over the Pacific Northwest to shoot tournaments and perfect his game. At the time of his death, he was the director of the Snake River Sportsmen Gun Club.
Allan is survived by his wife Susan, his son James (Mark Wyant) of Salem, Oregon, his former wife Donna Vincent Salem, Oregon, his sister Cindy Vincent (Bill) Ontario, his nephews Luke and Matt, Ontario, stepdaughter Jenni Rodriguez, Weiser, step-son Dennis Anders, Ontario, four step-grandsons, four step-great grandsons, and two step-great granddaughters
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Haren-Wood.com. Services are pending, more information to come at a later date.
