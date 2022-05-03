Herlinda Martinez, 78, passed away April 22, 2022 in Boise. Herlinda was born November 23, 1943, in San Benito TX to Fermin and Trinidad Lugo one of 6 brothers and 2 sisters. She attended San Benito grade and high school. Even at a Young age Herlinda was very caring always watching out caring for her brothers and sisters and they gave her the nickname Mami. Some still call her Mami today.
In 1963 she Married Reynaldo Martinez and they made their home In Vale OR. They raised the 3 boys Reynaldo, Noah, and Robbie. In 1978 she started Working at Vale Pioneer nursing home until she retired in 2006. Her husband Reynaldo passed away in 2003 so right after retirement she moved to Ontario to be closer to her grandchildren. She had 9 grandchildren altogether Amanda, Thomas, Jordan, Nico, Anthony, Britney, Gunnar, and Shania. The grandkids would spend most of their non-school time at Grandmas because Nobody cooked like grandma especially homemade Tortillas and her famous Tamales.
She loved cooking for the kids., As the grand kids got older and in high school from 2006-2010 you would find, the football, wrestling, and baseball teams at grandmas having lunch. She also would babysit a few kids whom she loved Tristain, Sebastian, and Jeramiah. She could tell you everyone in the family birthday Facebook reminder had nothing on her. 2011 brought her the first Great grandbaby Layla and anyone who knew her knew how much She loved her and the special bond they had. 2019 brought her second and 3rd grand baby’s Spirit. And Robbie Ray Oh Would Spirit and Robbie Ray make her smile and laugh, but she would say I love all my great grand babies. Chloey Layla Spirit Robbie Ray and Vincent.
She moved to Boise in 2020 where she resided until her death she was preceded in by her Husband Reynaldo and her son Robbie. She leaves behind her sons Reynaldo Jr and wife Margaret and son Noah. Grandkids Amanda, Thomas, Jordan, Nico, Britney Gunnar and Shania. Great Grand babies Layla, Chloey, Robbie Ray, Spirit, and Vincent.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, May 5, 2022, at 11:00 am Vale Valley View Cemetery. Arrangements and Services by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
