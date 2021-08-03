Henry Leslie Sorrells
AUG. 14, 1934 — JULY 22, 2021
FRUITLAND
Henry Leslie Sorrells, 86, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at home in Fruitland, Idaho surrounded by his family. Please join us as we celebrate and remember “Hank” at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Ontario, Oregon with Pastor Tim Brewer officiating.
Henry was born to Arvie Loyd and Pearl Mae Sorrells in Weinert, Texas, on August 14, 1934. He had 5 brothers and four sisters, all who continued to reside in Texas and Oklahoma. He joined the Air Force in 1953 during the Korean war and was stationed in Ethiopia, Taiwan, and Japan. While in Japan, Hank played baseball for the Air Force and became known for his “flamethrowing” pitching. After his military service, he continued to play on city and church baseball leagues. Hank was awarded Airman of the Year while stationed in Japan and honorably discharged in 1965.
Hank and Nancy settled in Southern Oregon to be near her family. Hank owned and operated a heavy equipment trucking business for 10 years, building roads for the forest service. He eventually joined Nancy as the owners of a fantastically successful Tupperware Franchise for over 17 years, retiring in 1992.
Hank married Nancy Gwendolyn Kerr in Abilene, Texas in the summer of 1956 and had five children: Ronnie Sorrells, Cathy Mendell, Diane Barkley, Connie Humbert and Jimmy Sorrells. He is survived by his wife Nancy Sorrells, and four children, Cathy, Diane, Connie and Jimmy. One sister, Sue Grissom of Amarillo, Texas, along with 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. One son, Ronnie preceded in him death in 1978.
Hank and Nancy were married 65 years and traveled throughout the United States on fishing trips where they spent many years at South Padre Island fishing during the winter months. Hank enjoyed summers in the mountains of Oregon and Idaho hunting deer, elk and moose. He loved to pick Huckleberries, tend their garden, can their bounty, play cards, and snow mobile. He will always be remembered for building the family “hunting shack” where children, grandchildren and friends spent hours around the campfire.
Hank will be remembered for his dedication and love to his family and friends. He had a great love for his Heavenly Father and was forever grateful for his salvation. His love for people, the famous “twinkle in his eye” and his great hugs were all the result of his relationship with his savior.
Memorial donations may be made to the Orphanages of Kenya, an Orphanage started and ran by Cathy and Arlan Mendell in Kitengela Africa. Donations may be sent to Orphanages of Kenya, 775 SW Bonnett Way, Suite 220, Bend, OR 97702.
