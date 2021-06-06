Henry “Hank” James Guilford
SEPT. 8, 1939 — MAY 31, 2021
WEISER
Henry “Hank” James Guilford, 81, departed his earthly life, with peace and grace, on May 31, 2021.
Hank, was born September 8, 1939, in Weiser, Idaho, to Rex and Lorna Guilford. He grew up on Mann Creek, living the ultimate farm life of haying, running cattle, riding horses and learning the value of working hard everyday. And while most of his life was spent working in farming and ranching, he also spent time working in the logging industry; was a night watchman; worked for a machine shop and eventually retired from Heinz at the age of 72. He had an unparalleled work ethic, no matter how menial the job, and sick days were never an option.
Hank loved the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting and fishing every chance he got. With is long legs and big stride, it was a challenge to keep pace with him when he set out looking for wild game in the mountains.
In May of 1970, he married Barbara Gail Hunter, and together they raised 4 daughters. His family was always his first priority and his greatest love, and there was no sacrifice he would not make for them. He never raised his voice, or a hand to his children, and found it quite a challenge to even tell them no. His love and support was unconditional, there was never a criticism, and the pride and joy he felt was always on display.
In 2000, he was bestowed with what he considered his greatest blessing, and that was becoming a grandfather. He left his world being the Papa to 5 beautiful granddaughters. They were the lights of his life and there was nothing he would not do, if they asked it of him, even if mom had already said no. Everything they did was special to him, no matter how small. They always knew he was their biggest fan, no matter what.
Hank was a Godly man. His wife often said that he did not know a stranger. He didn’t have to try to be good and kind, he simply was. He was quick to smile, and offer a greeting, to whoever he met. He always jumped to the aid of someone in need, no matter who they were, and never sat in judgment of anyone. He was a tall and imposing man, but was often referred to as a ‘gentle giant’. He had a way of putting people at ease, and making each moment something positive. He left behind a tremendous, yet humble legacy that will be remembered by everyone he ever knew.
Hank is survived by his adoring grandchildren: Averie, Pearl, Abigail, Amelia & Isabella, and numerous other family members that will miss him greatly. He was proceeded in death by his wife, his oldest daughter and his parents.
Memorial services will be held June 14th and 11:00 a.m. at the New Plymouth Assembly of God church. 4025 Hwy 30 New Plymouth, ID 83655. A luncheon will immediately follow.
The family welcomes guest to bring stories and memories to share with everyone.