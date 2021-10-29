Henry Harry Haas, 83, passed away Sept. 26, 2021 in Fort Mohave, AZ. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30th at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (noon), Saturday, Oct 30th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette. Condolences may be made to Henry’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Henry was born October 12, 1937 in Pocatello, ID to Lawrence & Mlle Haas. He married Doris Stites on Jan. 8, 1964. Henry loved to go camping, fishing, hunting, bowling, and to travel.
He spent 30 years in the Navy, receiving his full 30 years retirement certificate in May of 1985. Just one month before his son, Jeffery Haas, joined the Navy in June of 1985.
Henry is survived by his daughters, Tammy Wisner (Fred) of New Plymouth, ID, Chris Wilson (Keith) of Virginia, Kelly Haas of Nampa, ID, Paula of California; her sons, David Hoag of California, Eddy McKibben (Tina) of Alabama, JD Harr of Arizona, Jeff Haas (Rose) of Ontario, OR; 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; a brother, Frank Haas of Fruitland, ID; and a sister, Ilene Allen of Fruitland, ID.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Haas; his parents; son, Rodney Hoag; grandson, Ryan McKibben; brothers, Jack, Robert, Charlie, Tom, and Dewey Haas; sisters Nellie Haas and Louesa Wheelock.
To plant a tree in memory of Henry Haas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.