Helen (Hisako Miyake) Otani, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
Helen was born on January 11, 1933, to Kenichi and Suyeno (Asabe) Miyake in Nampa Idaho. She was raised and educated in Nampa Idaho and is a proud graduate of Nampa High School. Helen married Ken Otani in 1951 and together raised their family in Parma Idaho.
Helen farmed with Ken for many years in the Apple Valley area until the untimely death of Ken in 1977. Helen then worked at Albertsons in Caldwell Idaho for over 20 Years until retirement. Helen was a hard-working woman who valued an honest life and expected nothing less of others.
She is survived by her children, Lori (Lawrence) Gebhardt, Sandra (Brad) Burrows, and Arny Otani, including her 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Helen is also survived by her Sister Midge Teramura, Brother Bob and Kyoko Miyake, Sister-in-law Ruth Miyake along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceding Helen in death were her parents, Husband Ken Otani, Brother Robert, and Toshi Miyake, Sister Mary, and Allen Records, Brother Ishi Miyake, Brother-in-law Yasu Teramura, Nephews: Paul Miyoshi, Mike Teramura, Kenneth Records, and Glenn Miyake, Niece Kathy Berge.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021, from 7 to 8 p.m with family to greet friends at Ontario Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel.
Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 11 am at PARMA IDAHO Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Otani as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.