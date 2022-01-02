Harvey Duane Easton, 84, of Fruitland, ID. Passed away Dec. 29, 2021. He passed peacefully at his home in Fruitland after a brief battle with cancer.
Harvey was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise Idaho, on April 8, 1937, to Harvey C. and Olga B. Easton of New Plymouth Idaho. Harvey was an only child. He lived in New Plymouth for the entirety of his childhood. He graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1955. He started working with Idaho Power in 1956and stayed with them until his retirement in 1997.
Harvey married Donna Brown of Bellingham, WA. In 1957. They had three children. Sons Michael Duane and Harvey Daniel and a daughter Julie Lorraine. Their marriage ended in divorce.
Harvey married Berniece Mefford of Nyssa, OR. In 1971. At the time of his passing, they had been married for 50 years. They had no children together.
Harvey was an avid amateur radio operator and an active member of the Treasure Valley Radio Assn. and Farm Net.
He loved camping with friends and family and enjoyed riding motorcycles and ATVs. He also enjoyed driving sports cars.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents Harvey C. Easton and Olga B. Easton and Grandson Cody Howard.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Berniece Easton of Fruitland, ID. Son, Michael Howard, and wife Gayle Howard of Craigmont, ID. Son, Harvey D. Easton of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Daughter, Julie Cram, and husband David Cram of Leesville, SC. Brothers-in-Law, Clifford Mefford, and family of Boise, Id. And Glenn Mefford and family of Ontario Or.
There will be a celebration of life in the spring.
Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario.
