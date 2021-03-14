Harry Conrad Petersen
JULY 25, 1930 — MARCH 1, 2021
ONTARIO
Harry “Pete” or “Joe” Petersen passed away at home, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Ontario, after battling cancer. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, no service will be held in honor of Pete at this time.
Pete was a witty person with a wonderful ability to tell stories; a man of integrity who was always a pleasure to be with. What an incredible and colorful life this one man lived. Whether you knew him as “Harry,” “Pete,” or “Joe,” he was surely a man who brought a broad smile to your day.
Born July 25, 1930, Pete, or “Joe,” as he was known when he was little, was adopted by Chris and Hildred Alice Petersen in Iowa. His parents adored him and he was very close to his father. He often told stories of fishing every pond around his home. Pete loved fishing, especially fly fishing. At an early age, Pete and his family moved to California where is father was employed by General Dynamics as an engineer/machinist. In California, Pete continued to enjoy the outdoors with his father and soon they acquired a small boat and were fishing in the ocean and taking fishing trips to Mexico and other places. Unfortunately, Pete lost his mother when he was just eleven, when she was struck by a car while crossing a street. Pete and his father drove their car back to Iowa, where they buried his mother. Pete reflected “it was a sad and long, long ride, something I’ll never forget.”
On their return trip back to California, Pete’s dad took a “northern route,” specifically going through the Drewsey area. His dad purchased land in Drewsey and soon after that, they began a new life in Eastern Oregon, with great hunting and fishing adventures. His dad remarried at that time.
Pete did not find out that he was adopted until he had graduated from high school, and found his birth certificate (on which he was named Harry Conrad Petersen). He never sought to find his biological family, as he felt his adoptive parents had raised him and loved him and were all that he cared to know. After graduating from Crane High School, Pete began to think about going to Alaska to work, where wages were good. He soon found himself applying for a job on the mining crew when he noticed the company was seeking welders (it paid better). Hired on the spot, Pete’s welding career was on the fast track. He learned fast and was mentored by one of the older welders in his shop.
After learning the ropes in Alaska, Pete received a draft letter from the Navy and shortly thereafter reported to California for duty. Highly respected by his boss back in Alaska for his hard work, honesty and integrity, he was told he had a job waiting when he got out of the Navy.
His Navy career was a great experience. The military is notorious for short nicknames and soon Harry Petersen became “Pete” – the name most of his friends in Ontario have always used. As soon as they discovered his metal fabrication knowledge and skill, he was assigned to oversee the metal shop on his ship, where he worked his entire military career. He said one of the most valuable learning experiences was when he got the opportunity to watch Japanese master metal craftsmen in a Japanese shipyard where his ship was docked for repairs after going through a typhoon. He not only got to watch them work for days, he actually became friends with one master craftsman and was invited to his home where he purchased some of their cutting torches, etc. While neither could speak the other’s language, both knew enough about metal and fabrication to communicate. He said one of the most amazing things he observed was his new friend cutting steel over 8” thick with a torch, the steadiness he had never seen before or since.
Upon leaving the Navy with an honorable discharge, he looked up his old boss in Alaska and sure enough, he was still there. His boss tried to get Pete to return but Pete didn’t feel it would be the same as his boss had moved up in the company. He worked a short while in California at a fabrication shop and then he eventually headed back to Drewsey.
After working several years as a ranch hand in Drewsey, Pete married Naadene Riley, the love of his life. Soon they adopted Anthony, their only child. After years on the ranch, they sold the property and moved to a small farm, north of Ontario, where Pete and Naadene raised Anthony (Tony).
Pete opened a welding shop north of Ontario, Pete’s Welding, and with his welding knowledge, fabrication skills and mechanical mind, could and would fix almost anything. Often times Pete’s repair job was better than the original fabrication. Through the years he fabricated for many farmers, truckers, manufacturers and others in agriculture and industry.
The common thread throughout Pete’s life was always the same. He lived his life not with the intention of becoming wealthy or famous but with the intention of being known for his personal qualities – integrity, honesty, humility, loyalty, generosity and sincerity. He was always up for a challenge and there whenever a friend or loved one needed him. Pete dearly loved his family and friends.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Alice Petersen, his wife, Naadene, and his son, Tony. He is survived by many, many dear friends, who will truly miss him.
