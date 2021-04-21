Harold
Wendell
Richmond
FEB. 1, 1929 — APRIL 14, 2021
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Harold Wendell Richmond, 92, of Plano, Texas passed away in his home on April 14th, 2021, in Plano, Texas. He will be greatly missed for his love, compassion, and service to his family, friends, his church, and community.
A “come and go” visitation will be held on April 26th , 2021 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 North Central Expressway, Allen, Texas 75013. Only a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home facility at any one time to maintain social distancing. Covid restriction will apply, and masks are required. For more information on enforced Covid restrictions and to order flowers please visit tjmfuneral.com.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2700 Roundrock, Plano, Texas. Covid restriction will apply, and masks are required.
Interment will be at the Ridgeview Memorial Park, also at 2525 North Central Expressway, Allen, Texas. Covid restrictions apply, and a mask is required.