Harmony Marie (Nichols) Parks DEC. 8, 1975 - FEB. 24, 2023
FRUITLAND
Harmony Marie (Nichols) Parks DEC. 8, 1975 - FEB. 24, 2023
FRUITLAND
Harmony Marie (Nichols) Parks passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, peacefully in her sleep at her residence in Fruitland, Idaho.
She was born in West Minster, California on December 8, 1975, to Dale Nichols and Pamela Sjousted. She married her best friend, Jamie Allen Parks, on May 25, 1996, at the First Christian Church in Payette, Idaho.
Harmony graduated from Payette High School. Harmony always wanted to have children and create a life with Jamie. On October 6, 1999, that dream became a reality when they welcomed a beautiful, strong, spirited baby girl, Jillian. Four years later, on January 4, 2003, they were blessed with a big hearted, kind son, Kellen. Harmony’s love for children did not stop with her two. Harmony helped run a preschool for many years, along with helping raise her sister Mandy’s children who she treated as her own. Before going back to work at the prison, she helped babysit Mandy’s sons, Grady and Olly, and would often spend time with Jillian, Mandy and Ada shopping. For many years Harmony was at all of Jillian’s dance competitions, even on very early mornings. During Kellen’s high school career, Harmony could be found every Friday night sitting in the stands watching him play football, which was her favorite thing to do besides shopping.
Harmony loved laughing and making people laugh and enjoy life. Harmony loved to make others happy by giving gifts that she either shopped for or made. Harmony was known to make shirts or sweatshirts with her shirt press that she would spend time finding a perfect quote or saying for the person she was giving it to. Harmony had an infectious laugh that could instantly change your mood.
Harmony is survived by her husband, Jamie Parks, her children, Jillian Parks-Idaho, Kellen Parks (Jessi)-Idaho, and her parents, Wayne and Pamela Griffin-Idaho; her siblings: Mandy Coen-Idaho, Kourtney Micheli-Kansas, Michael Griffin-Oregon, Dina Griffin-Idaho, Tiffany Peace-Oregon, Jonathan Nichols-California, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
Harmon was preceded in death by her father, Dale Nichols, all her grandparents, and her sister, Candace.
The family will be holding the service at the Payette High School Auditorium on Friday, March 10th, 2023, at 1pm.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.