Guadalupe Amaya
Dec. 11, 1932 - June 27, 2020
ONTARIO
Beloved wife, mother, great and great-great grandmother, Guadalupe C. Amaya, 87, of Ontario, Oregon, passed away of natural causes in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 27th. Guadalupe was born in San Antonio, Texas to Leonardo and Dionicia Chavira. She married Miguel R. Amaya of Corpus Christi, Texas on November 26, 1952. They were blessed with eight children, five girls and three boys. Miguel and Guadalupe would have celebrated their 68th anniversary this November.
The couple lived in various locations before settling in Ontario in 1964. Guadalupe worked in agriculture before starting a career at Ore-Ida Foods in 1981, where she was a valued member of the team until she retired in 1998.
In her spare time, she liked to crochet, specializing in beautiful doilies in various diameters. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Edison. She is survived by her husband; all her children; and numerous grand-, great-, and great-great grandchildren.
Guadalupe was a caring and loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all her family; “We love you, Mom and will forever carry your memory in our hearts”.
Private family interment service at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Guadalupe’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
