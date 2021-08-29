On July 29, 2021, Gregory Dale Park passed away in a Las Vegas hospital from injuries sustained in an industrial accident. He was accompanied by loved ones at the time of his passing.
Greg was born April 9, 1957 to Fred & Geneva Park of Ontario. The youngest of 6 children, he grew up and attended public school in Ontario. In 1978, he married his sweetheart, Pamela Aronson and soon they welcomed 2 beautiful children, a son, Ian, and a daughter, Shawna. Greg spent his adult life in the construction industry and for almost 40 years, he had lived in Las Vegas, NV running his own construction company, as well as fulfilling the role of a Building Superintendent in the construction of a new Charter School each year, for the past 6 years.
Greg grew up loving the outdoors and spending as much time camping, hunting & fishing as his busy work schedule would allow. The past few years he also spent time in an additional family role, that of beloved grandfather. Some of the proudest moments and greatest highlights in his life have come from spending time with his daughter, his son-in-law and his 2 adorable and rapidly-growing grandsons, Ian (5) and Rowan (3).
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Pam, and his son, Ian. He is survived by his daughter Shawna Prange (née Park) & her husband, Rich and their 2 sons, a sister Barbara Duncan, a brother Bob Park, a sister, Virginia Wise, a brother, Ron Park, and numerous adoring nieces and nephews.
Greg was deeply and dearly loved by his family, friends and colleagues, and he will be greatly missed.
“What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.” — Thucydides
Please join us in celebrating the life of Gregory Dale Park at 11:30am on Saturday, September 11, 2021. We will gather at 3651 Alameda Dr. Ontario, Oregon 97914. Refreshments will be served.
