Gregory Morgan Beck MAY 31, 1947 — OCT. 19, 2022
ONTARIO
Gregory Morgan Beck MAY 31, 1947 — OCT. 19, 2022
ONTARIO
Gregory Morgan Beck passed away October 19, 2022 at the age of 75. Born on May 31, 1947 in Caldwell, Idaho, he was the second of four children born to Morgan and Mary Ann Beck.
Greg graduated from Ontario High School in 1965. He obtained his commercial pilot’s license through Treasure Valley Community College. Realizing that being drafted was inevitable, he enlisted in the United States Army to become a pilot. After graduating from warrant officer candidate school, he went to the Army flight school and earned his wings. He honorably served six years; which included a 13 month tour of duty in Vietnam as a fixed wing forward air observer and artillery spotter. He flew logistical support to the many fire bases and camps in the jungles of Vietnam and Cambodia. He received the Bronze Star, Air Medal with Valor and Army Commendation Medal. After Vietnam he was posted at Ft. Lewis, Washington and earned his Rotary Wings.
Greg was honorably discharged from the Army and returned to Ontario Oregon to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an ag pilot. He became a partner with Casey Jones at the Ontario Flight Service, where he headed the flight instruction school through TVCC and the Ag Flight department where he piloted an ag plane.
Greg married Janet Mattos in 1982. They started Beck’s Spray Service. Janet ran the business and Greg flew. It was an effective business model, at one time employing six sons and a nephew.
When he wasn’t working, Greg enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing with his boys and closest friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet; father, Morgan; mother, Mary Ann; and sister, Vicki.
He is survived by his four sons and their wives, Michael (Marina); Christopher (Jocelyn); Morgan (Andrea); and Brian (Hayley); stepsons Wade Mattos, and Todd (Sara) Mattos; his sister, Betsy (John) McTear; and brother, Jerry (Dominique); and 15 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
