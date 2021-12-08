Grace Dorothy Tilley
MARCH 30, 1919 — DEC. 4, 2021
EMMETT
Grace Dorothy Tilley passed away Saturday, December 4th at Apple Valley Residence in Emmett, Idaho. She was surrounded by her daughter, son in law and three of her grandchildren when she went peacefully home to be with Jesus. Services will be held on Saturday, December 11th at 2:00 pm at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in New Plymouth, Idaho. There will be a viewing beforehand at 12:00 to 1:30 PM. Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho. Condolences may be made to Grace’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel New Plymouth.
Grace was born March 30, 1919 in Condon, Oregon to William Lance Grant and Agnes Nellie Hake Grant. Grace was the fourth of seven children and lived in Condon until the age of six when the family moved to western Oregon. During the next two decades, she lived in Gales Creek, Glenwood, Cornelius and Forest Grove.
At the age of eighteen, Grace realized she wanted to be a preacher for the gospel and devote her life to sharing God’s word. She became an ordained minister at a time that, few women were active in that field. She spent the next decade traveling around and guest preaching at local churches. When she was not traveling, she lived at home with her parents in Forest Grove.
In 1947 Grace decided to attend a seminary in Zion, Illinois that focused on living by faith. Without telling anyone, because she knew her family would try to talk her out of going, she boarded a bus in Portland, Oregon and traveled for three days to reach Zion. Grace stayed at the seminary in Zion for the next two years. This was one of the highlights of her life and an endeavor that she was extremely proud of, and the results of her two years there was a lifelong and enduring faith in God and how He would always provide, if we just put our trust in Him.
After returning to Forest Grove in 1949, Grace remained at home with her parents and continued to preach and be involved in various outreach and mission groups in Portland and the surrounding area. She remained single until the age of forty, when she married Cecil Tilley in October of 1959. A little more than a year later, her first and only child was born, a daughter.
The next four years Grace settled into making a home and raising her child. Sadly, her husband died suddenly in 1965, and after a few years as a single mother, she moved with her widowed sister to Ontario, Oregon. Her parents joined them in 1970.
Grace and her family later moved to the Parma area, where she planted an orchard, cultivated a large garden and raised chickens. She loved these endeavors, because she had always been a proponent of organic food and natural remedies.
In 1978, they all moved to Payette, and then New Plymouth, Idaho, where Grace lived for the next 31 years with her sister and cared for her parents until their deaths. During this time, she was always a valued member of her church and had a wide circle of many good friends. She discovered the joy of oil painting and painted many paintings on commission. She traveled occasionally to see family and friends back in Oregon, and in 2003 at the age of 84, she flew alone to Durango, Mexico to visit her daughter and family. She loved everything about Mexico and had a wonderful three weeks sightseeing and spending time with her family.
In 2011 Grace moved to Emmett, Idaho with her sister and in 2014 became a resident of Apple Valley. While at Apple Valley Grace discovered watercolor and once again, indulged in creating art. She enjoyed the staff and other residents at Apple Valley and counted them as good friends.
Grace was a devout Christian and her life was a testament to her belief in God. She was unfailingly honest and loyal, she had a wonderful sense of humor and could take a joke. She loved to laugh, she loved art and nature and animals, she loved to cook and she made the best peach dumplings in the world. She had a wonderful imagination and loved to read. She was a very skilled seamstress and throughout her life she designed and made her own clothes.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Allen (Kurt) of Birch Bay, Washington, four grandchildren; Joey Campbell (Justin) of Eugene, Oregon, Joshua Lake (Janele) and India Allen of Boise, Idaho, Gage Allen of Redmond, Washington and two great grandsons; Caiden and Madison Campbell. She is also survived by her sister, Edith Langberne of Grants Pass, Oregon and many nieces and nephews.