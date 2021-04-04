Gorge Shigeta
AUG. 7, 1922 — FEB. 23, 2021
FORMERLY OF NEW PLYMOUTH
On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Gorge Shigeta, 98, loving husband and father, passed away at his home.
Dad was born on August 7, 1922 in Nyssa, Oregon to Atsumatsu and Otei Shigeta. He graduated from Payette High School at age 16. Being accustomed to hard work, Dad then began a custom farm operation where cat-naps were sufficient for his 24 hour work days. At age 18, he volunteered for WWII where he joined the 442nd Infantry Regiment and fought bravely at the European Front.
Towards the end of the war, Dad was sent to Minneapolis, MN where he met the love of his life, Diane Tani. On February 14, 1946, they married in Minneapolis and soon after relocated to New Plymouth, Idaho where they purchased their first farm. They both shared the workload of farm life along with Dad’s younger brother Shozo and wife Mae.
Later in life, Dad began a second adventure involving truck repair and sales. Karcher Truck and the family farm still exist today. He enjoyed the outdoors with family and friends, travels to his favorite locations, and spending time with his many grandchildren.
Gorge is preceded in death by his father Atsumatsu, and mother Otei, a son Gregory Alan, two brothers, seven sisters, and two son-in-laws (Hiroshi Kawamura and Steve Hamilton). He is survived by his wife Diane, his children, Pamela, Marc (Patsy), Georgiane (Warren), Leslie, Greig, Alan, Ginger (Jon), Bridget (Geoff), and Garrin (Angela), grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid concerns, a Memorial Service will not be held at this time.