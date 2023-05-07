Glorian Margaret Crosby MARCH 2, 1931 - MAY 1, 2023
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Glorian’s life began in San Diego, California where she lived for only a few short months before moving with her parents (Dwight and Polly Maule) to Payette, Idaho, to be near family. This is where her life story took root. In Payette, she enjoyed growing up amidst dear friends and a close-knit group of cousins. Glorian loved being a part of all that a small town had to offer; parades and marching bands, school plays, and visits to the corner drugstore for afterschool sodas. Her family’s home was a gathering place for birthday parties, Christmas celebrations, and other happy occasions.
As Glorian grew up, she was guided by a group of strong and loving women. This lineage descended from her hard-working Danish grandmother to her own dear mother and her mother’s sisters, all contributing to Glorian becoming our family’s Steel Magnolia…a woman of strength and character on the inside, and grace and kindness on the outside. Her inner strength was reflected as a two-time cancer survivor. She weathered each with great fortitude. Uttering a complaint was not in her vocabulary, no matter the hurdles and challenges of her journey. Glorian did not hesitate to help those in need, offering generosity or a shoulder to lean upon. She loved helping others, which was evident in her work at State Farm Insurance where she felt privileged to meet so many wonderful people living in the Treasure Valley.
Family, faith, hard work, and patriotism describe her. She loved America, reflected in her flag flying, playing of John Phillips Sousa marches, and love of fireworks on the 4th of July. She was dedicated to decorating graves on Memorial Day. Never one to be left behind, she had a desire to learn the latest and greatest inventions, the newest clothing styles, and the “happening’s” locally and nationally. Her desire to keep up was evident when her family became active in outdoor adventures. To this end, she unfailingly accomplished many things that weren’t in her nature. Though fearful of water, one could find her in her bright orange swimsuit attempting to “drop” a ski behind the family boat during summer outings in McCall and in the winter, snow skiing through a blizzard in her faux fur hat at Brundage Mt. Glorian, spent endless hours on the pool deck at swimming meets, fashioning Halloween costumes for her girls, and dying and hiding Easter eggs tirelessly for anyone who wanted to hunt for eggs “just one more time”. Her family was her life and she knew how to make the simplest of celebrations special.
Glorian treasured many relationships throughout her life, in particular, with her dear sister Merlyn, her three daughters, and her two grandchildren for whom she served as a compass, guide, and friend. She also treasured her Chapter AF PEO sisters; her faith family at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church; and her loving and supportive Ontario neighborhood friends.
Glorian is survived by her children; Deb Crosby, Hollie Mooney (Tim), Leanne Crosby, and grandchildren; Bryn Mooney and Brady Mooney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Matthews Episcopal Church or the Pearl Jamisen Glenn Scholarship (PEO Chapter AF) in care of Cathy Yasuda at the TVCC Foundation, 650 College Blvd., Ontario, OR 97914.
Services will be held on May 20, 2023, at 11:30 AM, St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 802 SW 5th Street, Ontario, OR. Concluding services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.corbeillfuneralhomes.com