Gloria Ann Gay Bradshaw
DEC. 30, 1941 — JUNE 6, 2021
ONTARIO
Gloria Ann Gay Bradshaw, 79, of Ontario passed away on June 6 2021 in Ontario, OR. Born in Oakland, CA to Grant and Viola Gay, Gloria was the second of 3 girls. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints throughout her life. She married Jimmy T. N. Bradshaw in the Logan Temple and they soon became parents to 1 son and 6 daughters.
Throughout her life, she went out of her way to show kindness to others. She was fiercely loyal to her family and protective of her agency. She devoted her life to her family on both sides of the veil, performing massive amounts of family history work. Above all, she strove to be faithful and honest in all things. Beloved mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy, daughters Bonny, Laurel, and Rebecca, and grandson Joshua Degen. She is survived by sisters Joyce (Ron) Johnson and Donna Loosli, her son Jimmy Grant Bradshaw, daughters Donna (Tim) Goodrich, Mindy (Brigham) Bush, Holly (Ramiro) Castro, sons-in-law Sean Sullivan and Dale Hock, and 27 grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00 a,m, with visitation one hour before at the Ontario LDS Stake Center 1705 NW 4th Ave. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Services under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com