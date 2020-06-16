Glenda Gayle Barnes
June 23, 1935 - June 12, 2020
NYSSA
Due to a more important calling, the book “History of Nyssa, Oregon” will not be completed.
Glenda Gayle Barnes died peacefully at home on June 12 to be with her husband, Carl, and her son, Jay.
Born on June 23, 1935 in Kimball, Nebraska of parents Keith and Laura Moss, she was only days from her 85th birthday. Her love of writing included her family’s genealogy and a massive collection of research and pictures of the Nyssa area for her book in progress.
Her door was never locked allowing family and friends to walk in any time. Her greeting was often “Hi dear, I’ll be right there!”. She was blessed to have terrific people such as Pete from M&W who delivered her groceries, her Schwan’s delivery man who made sure she had a constant stock of frozen delicacies, the kids next door who moved her trash can to the street, and her very special daughter #3 Willma Staples.
But it’s family that will be her legacy. Her children - Connie Hanson, Sharon Patrick and Jay Barnes (deceased) - gave her cherished grandchildren: Kimberly Petty, Ryan Keuster, Ashley Hicks, Stephanie Barnes, Brittany Quinn, and Kyle Hanson. Families grow and soon she had 12 great-grandchildren with twins on the way! Her life was full; she will be dearly missed. We hope she is having all the pumpkin pie she wants and is watching over us all.
Glenda’s family along with her sister, Marlene Ross and niece Shannon Neville both of Twin Falls, invite you to share her memory on June 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial Graveside Nyssa Hilltop Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.
